Gas Prices Holding Ahead of Refinery Maintenance Season

A little pause continues in what had been a recent run-up in prices at gas pumps across the Lone Star State.

New numbers from AAA Texas show the Statewide average price per gallon of regular unleaded fell by one-cent over the last week–while the San Antonio average held steady at $2.03 per gallon.

The San Antonio average remains the lowest in Texas–while Dallas has the State’s highest average at $2.15 per gallon.

Prices appeared to begin a run-up last month ahead of the traditional “maintenance season” at refineries–during which they switch over to the more expensive to manufacture summer blend gasoline.