Gas Prices Holding Steady in Texas

Another sign of a January respite to those climbing gas prices at pumps in San Antonio, around Texas, and across the Untied States.

New numbers from AAA Texas show the Statewide average price per gallon of regular unleaded has held steady over the last week at $2.16.

The Alamo City’s average also held firm at $2.10 per gallon, which is the lowest in Texas.

The overall price picture is largely the same across the Lone Star State–though the average price per gallon fell by five-cents in Amarillo. On the flip side, the average price jumped by a whopping twelve-cents in El Paso.

The highest average price per gallon in Texas right now is found in Dallas.