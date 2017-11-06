Gas Prices Level Off in S.A.

By Bill O’Neil

The run down in prices at San Antonio gas pumps has come to an end.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average price per gallon in the Alamo City has bumped up by about a half-cent over the last week, and now sit about 15-cents higher than at this same time one year ago.

“It’s been a frenzied week at fuel pumps across the country, but without a hurricane driving up prices, many motorists have been dumbfounded about what’s taking place with the unseasonable upward trend” Gasbuddy’s Patrick DeHaan said.

The national average is up by about four-cents per gallon over the last week, and sits 32-cents higher than a year ago.

“Such a strong weekly upward move is rare in the fall, but is explained by a confluence of factors, including oil prices hitting a new 2017 high” DeHaan said, also pointing to an increase in demand for gasoline that has helped drive pump prices higher.