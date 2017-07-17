Gas Prices Level Off in S.A.

By Bill O’Neil

It looks as though the price at the gas pump has finally leveled off–at least for now–here in the Alamo City.

New numbers from Gasbuddy.com show the average price per gallon of regular unleaded hasn’t changed in San Antonio over the last week.

“Oil prices, after sagging to close the month of June started July by surging, only to let up shortly thereafter” Gasbuddy.com’s Patrick DeHaan, adding “Last week however, the market resumed the rise, posting a 5% weekly gain, so we’re likely to again see something of everything: gas prices rising in most areas, falling in a few, and perhaps changing little in a handful of places as well.”

Meanwhile, the next big impact on the market could be looming later this month when OPEC gathers for a special meeting July 27th.

The San Antonio average is about three-cents less today than it was at this time last year. Areas around the Alamo City: Laredo, Corpus Christi and Austin… all saw their averages decrease slightly over the last week.