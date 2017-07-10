Gas Prices Leveling Off in S.A.

By Bill O’Neil

The big declines in prices we’ve seen at gas pumps around San Antonio and across the State of Texas appears to have come to an end–at least for the time being.

“It’s likely that San Antonio’s price will start to move up just a little bit–that’s thanks to a big rally in the price of crude oil to close out the month of June” Gasbuddy.com’s Patrick DeHaan told KTSA News.

While prices have already begun trending up in other parts of the Lone Star State, DeHaan said price spikes aren’t very likely in the weeks ahead.

“I think we’ll continue to kind of bounce off the lows of where we’ve been in the last few weeks. At least for the time being, there doesn’t appear to be an organized major movement in either direction” DeHaan said.

On the whole, prices at the pump today are still a relative bargain when compared to this same time in years past.

“Prices still remaining very good across San Antonio… about ten-cents lower than last year” DeHaan said, adding “Perhaps more importantly, sticking under that $2 a gallon mark.”