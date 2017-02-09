Gas Prices Leveling Off in Texas

It seems as though prices at gas pumps around the Lone Star State are leveling off.

New numbers from AAA Texas show the Statewide average price per gallon of regular unleaded has not changed over the last week–holding steady at $2.09 as we head in to the weekend.

The San Antonio average continues to trickle down–falling by two-cents over the last week. The Alamo City continues to boast the lowest average price in Texas at $2.01 per gallon.

Prices have risen especially sharply in the Dallas-Fort Worth area over the last week–while El Paso continues to have the highest average price per gallon in the State at $2.16.