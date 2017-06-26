Gas Prices Plummeting Across TX, in S.A.

By Bill O’Neil

Gas prices continue to plummet across the Lone Star State–now easily sitting at their lowest average on this date in San Antonio in years.

“Prices in San Antonio just fell under $2 a gallon (on average)” Gasbuddy.com’s Patrick DeHaan told KTSA News, after the Alamo City saw a five-cent drop in its average over the last week.

“This three to four week trend does not seem to be going away any time soon as crude oil prices continue to struggle as supply continues to surge” DeHaan said.

That means it’s very possible we will continue to see falling pump prices through what will be a very busy four-day Fourth of July Weekend.

“That trend could continue as retail prices continue to catch up to the drop in crude oil prices” DeHaan said.

Average prices at the pump have also dipped below the $2 per gallon mark in Corpus Christi over the last week, and have fallen to an even $2 in Laredo. The average in Austin sits at $2.05.