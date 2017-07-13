Gas Prices Rising, Lowest TX Average in S.A.

By Bill O’Neil

Gas prices continue to nudge up across much of the Lone Star State–though it looks like drivers in the Alamo City are getting the best deals at the gas pump right now.

“Prices are slightly rising… in fact, the average price in Texas rising about two-cents for a gallon of regular unleaded to $2.05 this week” Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas told KTSA News.

All in all though, things could be much worse considering where we are on the calendar.

“It’s (average price per gallon) still down a penny from what we saw last year, so overall Texas drivers are enjoying some of the lowest prices” Armbruster said.

Also on the positive side–the San Antonio average is currently the lowest in Texas at $1.95 per gallon.

The recent bumps up in price are a result of what have been abnormally low gas prices for summer.

“That’s mainly due to increased demand as a result of the cheaper prices than what we usually see for the summer driving season” Armbruster said.

Still, how long the trend of increasing prices will last is anyone’s guess.

“Global supply of crude oil is outpacing demand–even with record summer travel” Armbruster said.

Meanwhile, the experts say it appears as though OPEC will soon again take another look at ways in which in can reduce the amount of crude oil on the world market–which could eventually push gas prices higher.