Gas Prices Rising Again

By Elizabeth Ruiz

You’ve proably noticed the pinch in your wallet at the gas pump.

AAA Texas reports the statewide average price at the pump rose a nickel this week to settle at $2.30 per gallon.

” The good news for San Antonio drivers is they’re paying the cheapest for a gallon of regular unleaded across the state of Texas,” said Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas.

The average price in the Alamo City is $2.21 a gallon, which is 10 cents higher than last week. Drivers in El Paso face the highest retail gasoline at an average of $2.44.

Armbruster says we can expect the upward trend at the pump to continue as we move toward the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We’ve had warmer weather and more people driving. That increases demand and puts a strain on supply and that sends prices up,” said Armbruster.