By Bill O’Neil

Hurricane Harvey has certainly left a mark a the gas pump.

New numbers from AAA Texas show the Statewide average price per gallon of regular unleaded has jumped by four-cents over the last week–and all signs point toward continuing to rise prices.

The San Antonio average has jumped by five-cents–however, the Alamo City continues to maintain one of the lowest average prices for gasoline in Texas.

The highest average price right now is found in Dallas–at just under $2.40 per gallon.