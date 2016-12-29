Gas Prices Rushing Up as New Year Approaches

A new year is upon us–and prices are continuing to quickly climb at gas pumps around the Alamo City and across Texas.

A new report from AAA Texas shows the Statewide average price per gallon of regular unleaded jumped by five-cents over the last week–putting it at $2.11 just ahead of the long New Year’s Weekend.

Prices at the gas pump have been climbing in the wake of OPEC’s announcement of a production cut that is scheduled to take effect early next year.

“We are anticipating these prices may move higher to start off the new year” Doug Shupe with AAA Texas told KTSA News.

The San Antonio average remains among the lowest in the Lone Star State at $2.04–following a five-cent hike over the last week. The lowest overall Texas average price at the gas pump is in El Paso at $2.03–following a three-cent increase.

The highest average is found in Dallas at $2.15–which also saw a five-cent jump in the last week.

Amarillo and Texarkana saw the biggest overall price increases in Texas over the last week.