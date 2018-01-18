Gas Prices in S.A. Remain Unchanged

by Elizabeth Ruiz

The average price at the pump in San Antonio is $2.18 cents, the same as last week.

“It’s the cheapest market average in Texas this week,” said Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas.

The statewide average rose 2 cents this week to settle at an average of $2.28.

“The silver lining, even though gas prices went up, is that Texas has the cheapest statewide average in the United States,” said Armbruster.

Market analysts were expecting prices to drop, but Armbruster says oil prices continue to rise and we’re not seeing the expected decrease in demand.

“We had record travel over the holidays and demand is still holding,” said Armbruster.