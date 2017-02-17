Gas Prices Starting to Climb

And now we bounce back up.

New numbers from AAA Texas show the average price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has increased by two-cents over the last week in San Antonio. However, the Alamo City continues to boast the lowest average price in the Lone Star State at $2.03.

The Statewide average is also up by one-cent over the last week, with most major markets seeing increases.

Prices did however fall slightly in Dallas, Fort Worth, and El Paso–which has the highest average price per gallon right now.