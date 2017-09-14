Gas Prices Starting to Fall Again

By Elizabeth Ruiz

In case you haven’t noticed, prices at the pump are on a downward slide.

A survey by AAA Texas shows the statewide average in Texas is $2.52 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That’s two cents less compared to last week.

The price is lower in San Antonio.

“Prices are down six cents from last week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.50 in San Antonio,” said Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas.

Refineries knocked offline by Hurricane Harvey are operating again.

“They’re doing that at reduced rates. However, there are other refineries also in the process of restarting,” said Armbruster.