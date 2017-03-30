Gas Prices Still Holding in TX

A pause over the last week in what had been a slow trickle up in prices at gas pumps around the Lone Star State.

AAA Texas said the Statewide average price per gallon of regular unleaded held steady this week at $2.11.

The San Antonio average climbed by one-cent over the last week–though the Alamo City continues to boast one of the lowest average prices in a major metropolitan area in Texas–tied with Texarkana at $2.04 per gallon.

The highest average prices at the pump can be found in the Dallas-Fort Worth area–as well as in El Paso–where prices jumped by four-cents per gallon over the last week.