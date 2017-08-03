Gas Prices Surge Across Texas

by Elizabeth Ruiz

Prices at the pump are surging across Texas.

AAA Texas says the statewide gas price average sits at $2.15 cents a gallon. That’s up a nickel from the previous week.

“As summer moves forward, the days of dropping summer gas prices appear to be behind us for now,” said AAA Texas Representative Daniel Armbruster.

In San Antonio, the average price at the pump jumped 6 cents to $2.06 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

That’s the lowest price among the metropolitan areas surveyed by AAA Texas.

Drivers in Dallas are paying the most on average at $2.25.

“Refinery maintenance, dropping inventory and booming demand will likely continue to push gas prices higher over the next few weeks, according to market analysts,” said Armbruster.