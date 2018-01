January is normally a time for gasoline prices to cool off, but that is not the case this year.

AAA Texas says the statewide average for a gallon of regular fuel now sits at $2.33. That’s a five-cent increase.

The average in San Antonio is also up five cents to now sit at $2.23.

It is still the lowest average price across the state. Midland has the highest average price, with drivers there paying $2.50.

It’s still better than the national average, currently at $2.56, up a couple pennies.