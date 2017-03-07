Gator Strolls Across Golf Course with Fish in Mouth

What a sight! A large Florida alligator strolled across a golf course with a fish about the size of its head hanging out of its mouth.

Norma Respess filmed the whole thing as others looked on.

“That’s amazing. I’ve never seen that before,” she said on the video.

Respess was golfing at the Seven Springs Golf and Country Club in Trinity, Florida when she saw it.

“Look at that. Wow! What a sight,” she said.

With jaws clamped down on the big fish, the gator ignored all the gawkers as it made its way to a pond.

“I don’t want to get near you,” “Respess said to the gator. “I’m glad you got your fish.”