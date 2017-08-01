Gene Simmons Has a Look-Alike Calf in Kerrville

This July 28, 2017, photo at right, provided by Hill Country Visitor in Kerrville, Texas, shows a newborn calf named Genie, with facial marking that resemble Gene Simmons, the bass player for the rock group KISS, shortly after its birth in Kerrville. On Sunday, July 31, 2017, Simmons, shown in an April 5, 2009, file photo, tweeted his admiration for the calf. (Heather Taccetta/Hill Country Visitor via AP, right), (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, left)

By Don Morgan

If the band KISS ever needs more cowbell, a farm in Kerrville has a real ringer.

Her name is Genie, a 75 pound calf born on Friday and the first thing you’ll notice about her is that her facial features look a lot like the face paint worn by Gene Simmons of KISS.

Genie already has a fan in her namesake. The “God of Thunder” tweeted out a picture of the calf with the caption “This is real folks.”

Along with the face paint Simmons is known for his onstage trademarks of breathing fire and spewing blood. Genie doesn’t do any of that but she does share another feature with Simmons, an extra long tongue.

The family that owns Genie says the calf will avoid having her hide made into some of Simmons leather stage clothes as they have no plans to sell her for slaughter.