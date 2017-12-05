Genene Jones Back In San Antonio

A convicted child killer is back in San Antonio to face more charges that she caused the deaths of five children decades ago.

Genene Jones was a nurse at hospitals in San Antonio and Kerrville in the 1980s and in 1984 she was sentenced to 99 years in prison for killing a 15-month-old girl with an overdose of muscle relaxers.

Jones was indicted on five more murder charges this year. The new charges were timed to keep Jones from being released in March under a law intended to reduce prison crowding.

She will be arraigned Thursday morning.