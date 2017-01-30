George H.W. Bush Discharged From Hospital

Former President George H.W. Bush has been released from Houston Methodist Hospital.

The 41st President spent two weeks at the hospital being treated for pneumonia.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said the 92-year old is thankful for the prayers and kind messages he received during his stay at the hospital… and for the “world class care” from doctors and nurses there.

The former President was admitted to Houston Methodist January 14th. His care would include a stay in intensive care after doctors inserted a breathing tube and connected him to a ventilator.

Former First Lady Barbara Bush was also spent five days at the hospital where she was treated for bronchitis.