George HW Bush determined to get better

Former President George H. W. Bush greets the mourners with his daughter Dorothy "Doro" Bush Koch during the visitation for former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston. Barbara Bush died on April 17, at the age of 92. (Mark Burns/Offce of George H.W. Bush/Pool via AP)

A spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush is eager to get well so he can get to his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine.

Jim McGrath says the 93-year-old Bush is “the most goal-oriented person on this planet.”

Bush has been hospitalized in Houston with an infection, just after attending the funeral of his wife, Barbara. Bush is “responding to treatments and appears to be recovering.”

He was admitted Sunday morning to Houston Methodist Hospital after an infection spread to his blood. Updates on his condition will be issued “as events warrant.”

Bush uses a wheelchair and an electric scooter for mobility after developing a form of Parkinson’s disease.

Barbara Bush was laid to rest Saturday.