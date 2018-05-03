George HW Bush eager for doctors’ OK to leave Texas hospital
By Associated Press
|
May 3, 2018 @ 3:25 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Former President George H. W. Bush sits in a wheelchair during an event in the East Room at the White House, July 15, 2013 in Washington, DC. Bush joined President Obama in hosting the event to honor the 5,000th Daily Point of Light Award winner. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush is complimenting the medical workers helping him recover from an infection at a Houston hospital. But he says that once doctors give him the OK to leave, “I’m outta here.”
The 93-year-old Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 22, the day after attending the funeral for his wife, Barbara. The pair were married for 73 years.
Bush tweeted on Thursday that everyone at the hospital has been “so nice,” and that he was especially moved when a three-story atrium at the hospital was named to honor him and his late wife.
But he jokes that he doesn’t want people to think he’s “taken up residence” at the hospital.
A family spokesman has said the nation’s 41st president has been regaining his strength.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

VIDEO: Cowboys’ Jason Witten retiring, heading to ESPN Trump acknowledges he repaid lawyer for ‘Stormy’ hush money President Donald Trump delivers remarks on National Day of Prayer Giuliani: Three Americans Held In North Korea To Be Released AP source: Cowboys’ Witten retiring, heading to ESPN Austin Texas prosecutors say deadly 2016 police shooting justified
Comments