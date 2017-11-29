George P. Bush to Lead Fiesta River Parade

by Elizabeth Ruiz

11/29/17

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush will be the Honorary Grand Marshal of the Texas Cavaliers River Parade during Fiesta San Antonio next year.

The theme of the parade April 23 is Magnificent Missions, honoring the mission of the pioneering Spanish Catholics who settled San Antonio. It also honors the five historic missions that are now UNESCO sites-the Alamo, San Jose, Concepcion, Espada and San Juan Missions.

The official 2018 Fiesta medal represents each of the UNESCO sites.

Honorary Grand Marshal George P. Bush heads the Texas General Land Office which oversees the Alamo, the shrine of Texas liberty.

The Texas Cavaliers have their own mission of philanthropy, raising funds for 61 children’s charities.