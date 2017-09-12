George Strait Among Headliners for Harvey Relief Concert

By Don Morgan
Tickets sold out in less than a minute but you can still see portions of George Strait’s fund raising performance at the Majestic Theater tonight. All of the major networks will broadcast the benefit concert for Hurricane Harvey relief tonight.
Strait isn’t the only big name taking the stage at the Majestic.
Texas natives Miranda Lambert, Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett are also scheduled to be at the Majestic. Chris Stapleton who has a show planned for San Antonio next month will also perform.
The broadcast starts at 7 and the money raised will benefit the Rebuild Texas Fund.