George Strait and Governor to Visit Rockport

by Elizabeth Ruiz
Country music star George Strait and Governor Greg Abbott today will visit Hurricane Harvey survivors in Rockport.
The category 4 storm slammed the area August 25, destroying home and businesses in Aransas County.
The “King of Country” and the Governor Abbott have scheduled a news conference at 10 this morning at Ace Hardware Store in Rockport.
Strait was the headliner at a star-studded concert at the Majestic Theatre last week as part of the “Hand in Hand” telethon that raised millions of dollars for hurricane relief.