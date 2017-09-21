George Strait and Governor to Visit Rockport

George Strait performs "You Wreck Me" at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Tom Petty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

by Elizabeth Ruiz

Country music star George Strait and Governor Greg Abbott today will visit Hurricane Harvey survivors in Rockport.

The category 4 storm slammed the area August 25, destroying home and businesses in Aransas County.

The “King of Country” and the Governor Abbott have scheduled a news conference at 10 this morning at Ace Hardware Store in Rockport.

Strait was the headliner at a star-studded concert at the Majestic Theatre last week as part of the “Hand in Hand” telethon that raised millions of dollars for hurricane relief.