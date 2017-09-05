George Strait to Host S.A. Harvey Relief Concert

A car is submerged on a freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near downtown Houston, Texas. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

By Don Morgan

Major TV networks are going to broadcast a telethon raising money for victims of Hurricane Harvey and part of the show will originate from San Antonio.

The Alamo City’s own George Strait is getting in on the action with a concert at the Majestic Theater Tuesday night.

“All these different communities down there where I have friends and some family… you kind of feel helpless. This was a way that I thought maybe I could do some good” Strait said.

The make sure all of the money from ticket sales go directly towards relief efforts, the Cavender Family is underwriting the show.

Billy Cavender says they wanted to do something to help families get back into their homes and businesses open their doors again.

The show is Tuesday the 12th at the Majestic Theater. You can get tickets through Ticketmaster starting at 10 AM Wednesday. .

If you can’t make it to the Majestic, a portion of Strait’s concert will be broadcast on all of the major networks that night.

Beyonce, Blake Shelton and Barbra Streisand will perform as well form locations across the country.