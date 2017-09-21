George Strait Joins Governor Abbott in Hurricane Battered Rockport

This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP)

By Elizabeth Ruiz

Country music legend George Strait wants Hurricane Harvey victims in the coastal area to know they won’t be forgotten.

The King of Country and Governor Greg Abbott delivered that message to Rockport Thursday morning as they talked about rebuilding the storm-ravaged area.

“So much has been said about other parts of the state and deservedly so, but we still need help here and we can’t be forgotten,” said Strait.

Rockport has a special place in his heart. The singer and his wife have a place there.

“We like it just the way it was and we want to get it back there. I want to go fishing,” he said as the crowd cheered. “I wore my fishing shirt. I’m ready.”

Abbott promised the state would help breathe new life into the area.

“We’re going to be here everyday until we get every last house rebuilt,” said Governor Abbott.

He vowed to “make Rockport great again.”

Strait was the headliner at a star-studded concert at the Majestic Theatre last week as part of the “Hand in Hand” hurricane relief telethon that raised millions of dollars for hurricane relief.

Thursday, he signed autographs and posed for photos after the news conference in Rockport.