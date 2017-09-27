Get Ready For The Next Big Thing: The Steak Diet

BY JACK RICCARDI

Satiety is all the rage in weight control.

It’s just a seven-dollar word for feeling full. And if you feel full, you (supposedly) stop eating.

There’s even something called the “satiety index”, if you want to go all-out.

Now, they’re telling us that cells in the brain, called tancytes, react to different foods to make us feel “full”.

And apparently the tancytes love…a nice juicy sirloin steak. Read it here.

Pinch yourself. You’re not dreaming.

Goodbye, rice cakes. Hello, Barn Door.

Actually, a number of dishes seem to tickle the tancytes’ fancy. Chicken. Avocado.

But can’t we all stand up for the Steak Diet?