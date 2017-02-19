Get Rid Of The People Who Support This Illegal Practice – NOW

During the last legislative session, Texas passed one of the most liberal voter ID laws in the USA. Liberal meaning almost anything passed for a legal ID, and would have been accepted by any polling place.

Obama, his radical AG, and Texas Democrats pitched a cry-baby fit.

“WHAAAAAT???” they hollered, “You expect people to show an ID before they can vote??? You’re a racist!!!”

“Everyone knows illegal voting NEVER happens!” they yelled and their dear leader agreed.

Tell that to the 37 year-old Dallas Illegal immigrant now doing 8 years in the steel bar motel for illegally voting. Not once – at least TWICE.

And now this from Fox News today:

Officials in Texas acknowledge that hundreds of people were able to bypass voter ID laws and improperly cast ballots in the presidential election.

Voters were able to sign a sworn statement instead of showing ID.

The affidavit process was adopted after an appeals court ruled that the voter ID law discriminated against minorities. The change was intended to help voters who could not obtain identification for a variety of reasons, including disability or illness, lack of transportation or conflicts with work schedules.

The revelations come as President Trump has made frequent claims that the nation’s voting systems are vulnerable to fraud.

Questionable affidavits were identified in over 20 counties around the state. In Bexar County, home to San Antonio, the top election official estimated that a large chunk of the nearly 600 affidavits submitted should have been declined and voters instructed to cast provisional ballots instead.

Election officials were not permitted to question a voter’s reasoning for signing an affidavit, under a court order issued last year.

There is an element in our political system who want people to illegally cast votes. It is way past time for us to remove from office anyone who does not support voter ID laws, and replace them with individuals who will protect the sacred right of US and Texas citizens to not have their vote canceled out by a criminal’s illegal vote.