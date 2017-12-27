GILBERT GARCIA breaks down what to expect in SA politics for 2018 (Audio)

KTSA/San Antonio

The year 2017 is over, and KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with Gilbert Garcia about what San Antonians should expect from local leaders in the coming year.

Related Content

TREY’s TAKE: Trump on Bill’s Women
Video – Trump and Clinton Slow Jam
911 TRIBUTE SONG BY BAND YELLOWCARD
Race Toward God
FBI sets up interrogations to catch Flynn in a lie...
TREY’s TAKE: Must See Video of Hillary̵...
Comments