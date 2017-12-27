GILBERT GARCIA breaks down what to expect in SA politics for 2018 (Audio) KTSA/San Antonio The year 2017 is over, and KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with Gilbert Garcia about what San Antonians should expect from local leaders in the coming year. 2018Express-NewsGilbert GarciaktsapoliticsSan Antoniotrey ware Related Content TREY’s TAKE: Trump on Bill’s Women Video – Trump and Clinton Slow Jam 911 TRIBUTE SONG BY BAND YELLOWCARD Race Toward God FBI sets up interrogations to catch Flynn in a lie... TREY’s TAKE: Must See Video of Hillary̵...