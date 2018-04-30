GILBERT GARCIA warns Democrats to be careful with “impeachment” (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Apr 30, 2018 @ 10:23 AM KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with Gilbert Garcia of the SA Express-News who recently warned that tossing the word “impeachment” towards Trump may backfire. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW DEMOCRATSGilbert GarciaImpeachmentSan AntonioSan Antonio Express-Newstrey ware RELATED CONTENT Drag queen from San Antonio is eliminated from “American Idol” TREY’s TAKE: I’m Going To Miss This Boy Man arrested in Millers Pond Park gang shooting Trey’s WAKE UP CALL– Can you believe the verdict in the Cosby trial? (Audio) Hotel industry supports bringing Republican convention to San Antonio Could San Antonio be a potential host for the 2020 GOP convention? (Audio)