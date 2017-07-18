Ginobili to Return to Spurs for Another Season

By Don Morgan

The question of the year for Spurs fans has been answered.

Manu Ginobili is not going to hand up his jersey and will return for his 16th NBA season.

We asked Jason Minnix at ESPN San Antonio if bringing back the 40 year old legend is a good decision.

“Absolutely and not a surprise either.”

Minnix says that Ginobili may not have the statistics he once had but if you watched any of the games he played in last season it’s obvious he is still very effective on the court.

He adds that since there was no big free agent grab for the Silver and Black, keeping Manu makes perfect sense.

“Coach Pop values Ginobili’s knowledge of the game and his leadership is extremely tough to replace.”

The questions started as the Spurs went into the playoffs and a lot of fans assumed that game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals would be the last time they would see Manu play.

Minnix says he’s anxious to see how much time Ginobili will get on the court.