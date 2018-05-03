Giuliani: Three Americans Held In North Korea To Be Released

Three Americans held in a North Korean prison are set to be released today, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Thursday.

Giuliani, who recently joined President Donald Trump’s legal team but is not a White House employee, revealed the news in an interview on “Fox & Friends.”

“We got Kim Jong Un impressed enough to be releasing three prisoners today,” Giuliani said, referring to Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Kim Sang Duk, also known as Tony Kim.

The comment from Giuliani comes after Trump hinted at the release of the prisoners in a post to Twitter late Wednesday.

“As everybody is aware, the past Administration has long been asking for three hostages to be released from a North Korean Labor camp, but to no avail. Stay tuned!” Trump tweeted.

While the tweet seeks to blame former President Barack Obama’s administration for the men’s imprisonment, two of the three were detained after Trump’s inauguration.

The potential release of the prisoners comes amid easing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, with Trump due to hold an historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump previously referred to Kim as a “maniac” and a “madman” but described the repressive dictator as being “very open” and “honorable” in remarks last month.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)