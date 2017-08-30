Go Ahead, Kick Texas When We’re Down

Politico.com cartoonist Matt Wuerker finds humor in some mighty strange places.

In a tweet, Wuerker says it’s only making fun of the secessionist Texans, not all of us.

That may be what Mr. Sophisticated CartoonMan is selling, but I ain’t buyin’ it.

Take it away blogger Ed Morrissey:

“In his usual sledgehammer style, he includes a Gadsden flag to slam conservatives, Confederate imagery to smear Texans as racists, and then also includes a gratuitous slap at people of faith. It’s a smug, arrogant, and utterly tone-deaf attack on hurricane refugees in the midst of their crisis, exploiting their tragedy to ride his hobby horses all over their pain.”

He sure crammed a lot of hate into a small space.

I know I’m not as smart as a Politico.com cartoonist, but I think many of us see God working through the government and private rescuers.

They are our angels.*

Moreover, here’s a newsflash for you 49-staters: Those of us fed up with big government and government overreach don’t reject, and in fact, welcome, government doing “a few things, vigorously and well” (Teddy Roosevelt).

Does anyone actually believe our preference for less government means we forfeit all government?

No one except a guy who draws pictures for a living.

*By the way, the picture accompanying this column shows people lining up at Houston’s NRG Center…to volunteer. Angels in my book. (h/t KTRH’s Michael Berry)