Gonzales Seeking Re-Election to Council

District Five Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales’ reelection bid is underway.

The two term City Councilwoman wants a third term.

“I’m looking forward to another two years of serving the community in District Five,” she said.

She’s been a big proponent of the city’s ‘Vision Zero’ initiative, “where we are trying to eliminate pedestrian fatalities on our roadways,” she said.

And she said, while the numbers haven’t dropped dramatically, “we are one of the first cities in the country to adopt a ‘Vision Zero’ policy, so we hope that in the future, once we start making the financial investment that we need, we’ll see the elimination of fatalities on our roadways.”