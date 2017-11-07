Good Question: How Will We Remember Sutherland Springs?

BY JACK RICCARDI

Good friend and former KTSA colleague Joey Palacios, now a Texas Public Radio reporter, is reporting from Sutherland Springs, and related the following on Facebook:

‘I interviewed a woman earlier today, she said “I don’t want our city to be known for this.” I replied, “For people who don’t live here, that might be the case – that this is what people will think when pass through Sutherland Springs.”

She paused. “I don’t think they will,” she said. “God has seen what happened and he’s going to do something good for us.“’

I think He will.

I think this is what faith looks like.

I think she’s right.