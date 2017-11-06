Good Samaritan Speaks Following Church Shooting

By Elizabeth Ruiz

A good Samaritan describes chasing the church shooter in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Johnnie Langendorff was driving in that community just Southeast of San Antonio Sunday morning when he saw a shootout outside First Baptist Church. He says a neighbor who lives across the street grabbed a rifle and engaged the suspect.

“The shooter got in his truck. The gentleman with the rifle came to my truck as the shooter took off. He briefed me quickly on what had just happened and said that we had to get him, and so that’s what we did,” Langendorff said in an interview with the Associated Press.

“We hit about 95 (mph) going down (FM) 539 trying to catch this guy until he eventually lost control and went off in the ditch,” Langendorff said.

He believes the gunman, identified as Devin Kelley, hit a bale of hay before ending up in the ditch.

“The gentleman that was with me got out, rested his rifle on my hood and kept it aimed at him and kept telling him to ‘get out, get out,” said Langendorff, but there was no movement.

Why did he pursue the suspect?

“He affected so many lives. Why wouldn’t you want to take him down?”

Twenty-six people were killed and about 20 others injured .