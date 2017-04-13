Google Fiber Hut to be Removed from Haskin Park

A deal is now in place for removing what has become a controversial Google Fiber Hut from Haskin Park.

Mayor Ivy Taylor, Councilman Mike Gallagher, and Google have reached an agreement on the plan following a series of meetings. Critics complained about the look of the hut, and the impact on the park.

“We’ve enjoyed a strong relationship with Google Fiber and appreciate their willingness to continue to work with us to create a fiber network that fits our community” Mayor Ivy Taylor said.

The City has continually insisted it wants Google to continue to set up its “fiber” network in San Antonio.

“Technology is ever-changing, and we are proud to help keep San Antonio at the forefront of fiber development” Councilman Mike Gallagher said, adding “The goal has always been to work towards a solution that not only benefits our community around Haskin Park, but also the 40,000 residents served by the fiber backbone. I am pleased to see that our collective efforts made that goal a reality.”