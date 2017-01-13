Google Fiber Plans on Hold in S.A.

Construction on Google Huts halted in San Antonio, for now.

That was the word in a memo from City Manager Sheryl Sculley to the City Council Wednesday (first reported by the San Antonio Express News). Only two of 17 huts have been completed in the city, the 15 other locations are under city review.

“We’re certainly experiencing some challenges,” Mayor Ivy Taylor said Thursday. “We need to work more closely with the community, as well as Google Fiber, in order to ensure we have optimal locations for these huts.”

The City Council expected to be updated next Wednesday at the “B” Session.

“We certainly are committed to continuing to work with them,” she said, of Google. “We want to have high speed fiber available all throughout San Antonio, we just need to ensure that we have optimal locations” for the huts.