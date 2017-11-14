Google Fiber Rolling Out in S.A.

By Pilar Arias

Google Fiber is now in San Antonio and sign ups for neighborhoods are being rolled out.

“People who live in the Westover Hills area or in the near west side near West End Park can sign up for Google Fiber,” Tyler Wallis said. Sign up events continue across the Alamo City until 10 p.m. Tuesday. The remaining ones from publication of this post are:

2-5 p.m. at H-E-B, 2130 Culebra Road

2-5 p.m. at H-E-B, 9255 FM 471 West

4-6 p.m. at Woodlawn Snacks, 947 Cincinnati Avenue

8-10 p.m. at Steel City Pops, 812 South Alamo Street, Suite 101



San Antonians can see if their home is eligible for Google Fiber and sign up for service here.

For those in areas where construction is not yet complete, they can also sign up online for updates and be among the first to know when Fiber is available in their area.