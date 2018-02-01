GOP Claims All Time Off-Year Record In Fund Raising

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has claimed that in 2017 it has raised record amount of money in the party’s history.

Releasing the party’s fund-raising data, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said $132.5 million was raised overall last year – “More money raised than any national party committee in off-year history.”

“Our strong fundraising numbers reflect voters’ optimism and continued support as President Trump fulfills his promises to the American people,” said the GOP chief.

“In his first year, President Trump delivered a historic tax cut to the middle-class, slashed regulations, and grew our economy. We look forward to electing more Republican leaders to Congress who will support President Trump’s winning agenda on behalf of the American people,” she said in a statement.

It says the party collected $11.1 million in December, and it has $38.8 million in cash.

It also boasts of far better fund-raising compared to Democrats.

The Republican party’s funds more than doubled that of the Democratic party, which could earn only $65.9 million in 2017.

RNC says it has six times more cash on hand than the DNC.

RNC also claims it has no debt, while the Opposition party has $6.1 million debt.