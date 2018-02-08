GOP official doesn’t want Wendy Davis movie shot in Senate

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says he doesn’t want a planned movie about former state Sen. Wendy Davis’ filibuster to be filmed in the Texas Senate.

The Austin American Statesman reports Patrick told a conservative group Thursday, “If I have anything to do with that, I’m not going to let them use the Senate chamber to shoot because they have already disgraced it once.”

A production reportedly starring Sandra Bullock will tell the story of Davis taking the Senate floor for nearly 13 hours in 2013 to temporarily derail sweeping abortion restrictions.

Texas’ Preservation Board, which oversees state Capitol grounds, says filming is up to the Senate, which Patrick heads. Director Terrence Malick’s 2011 film “The Tree of Life” had a small scene filmed inside the Senate chamber.