GOP Senator Slams Commerce Department Investigation Of Auto Imports

Republican Senator Bob Corker, R-Tenn., has offered harsh criticism of the Commerce Department’s decision to launch an investigation of whether imports of automobiles and parts threaten to impair U.S. national security.

Corker said Thursday he is “very concerned” about President Donald Trump abusing the authorities granted to him in Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

“There is no reason to use this provision to consider imposing tariffs on the automobile industry,” Corker said in a statement.

“This appears to be either an attempt to affect domestic politics ahead of the election or for some other transactional purpose regarding ongoing trade discussions,” he added. “This is a dangerous course and should be abandoned immediately.”

The comments from Corker come after Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross initiated the investigation on Wednesday following a conversation with Trump.

Trump reportedly intends to use his authority under the Trade Expansion Act to slap a 25 percent tariff on auto imports.

Corker, a frequent Republican critic of Trump’s policies, announced last September that he will not seek re-election this fall.