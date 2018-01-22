The GOP will not suffer big losses in the 2018 mid-term elections (Audio) KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi says the Republicans won’t suffer in the 2018 election what the Democrats suffered in the 2010 election. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW jack riccardi Related Content A “Wrappin'” Idea: Something We Take F... Michael Flynn is Merely The First Of Many Targets What Will You See When You Look? Trou shalt not covet Here’s My Advice Right Now On Trump, Russia ... Governor sends task force to solve San AntonioR...