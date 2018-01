Head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon speaks to South Korean Unification Cho Myoung-gyon, right, during their meeting at the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Senior officials from the rival Koreas said Tuesday they would try to achieve a breakthrough in their long-strained ties as they sat for rare talks at the border to discuss how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in the South and other issues. (Korea Pool via AP)

KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with Gordon Chang who says that it’s good that the North and South of Korea are talking before the Winter Games, but the South shouldn’t pay for the North’s athletes’ travel expenses.

CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW