Texas governor releases school safety strategies

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to improve school safety following the deadly shooting at a Texas high school:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is recommending dozens of strategies to make schools safer following the deadly shooting at a high school near Houston.

The Republican unveiled a 43-page report of recommendations on Wednesday that includes increasing the presence of law enforcement at schools. He also suggests more mental health screening for students. A handful of recommendations involved gun safety.

Abbot says funding will be aided by federal grants, though some recommendations require state lawmakers to weigh in.

The report was released a day after students returned to Santa Fe High School for the first time since the May 18 shooting that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

The recommendations follow three days of mostly closed-door meetings last week that Abbott organized after the shooting. The staunch gun-rights supporter met with school districts, shooting survivors and groups on both sides of the gun-control debate, among others.

