Gov Gives Gas Update

Governor Greg Abbott is trying to alleviate worries about the state’s fuel supply. He says the state is working with suppliers to make sure more gas is on its way to Texas.

Abbott specifically praised Oklahoma, Louisiana, and New Mexico for shipping fuel into Texas.

The governor also announced several refineries along the Gulf Coast will be opening back up.

There has been a run on gas due to rumors Texas was low on fuel after Harvey wreaked havoc on the state. Gas prices have also jumped about 20 cents at most stations in the state.