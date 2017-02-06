Governor Abbott Speaks on Sanctuary Cities Bill

Governor Greg Abbott has a response to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus’ concerns over a proposed “sanctuary cities” ban being debated in the Texas Legislature.

The Chief told a Texas Senate Committee last week the measure would make it harder for his officers to do their jobs–making the case that they are not immigration officers.

“That has absolutely nothing to do with the proposal we’re working on” the Governor told KTSA’s Trey Ware Monday Morning.

The Governor insisted the measure is all about enforcing what’s on the books–not using local police officers to check the “papers” of people on the streets.

“The Police Chief there (McManus) should know there is a United States Supreme Court ruling out of the Arizona case when Arizona tried to do that… The United States Supreme Court said that can not be done” Abbott said.

The bill is expected to go before the full Texas Senate this week.