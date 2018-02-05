Governor Endorses Larson Challenger

Gov. Greg Abbott is supporting the primary challenger of San Antonio state Rep. Lyle Larson.

It’s the third time he’s targeted a legislative incumbent from his own party and Abbott says that ex-Hollywood Park Mayor Chris Fails “will be a valuable ally in the fight for conservative values.”

Larson and Abbott have had the occasional falling out , like the time Larson backed an unsuccessful proposal prohibiting the governor from appointing large campaign donors to state positions. He’s also championed stalled bills on term limits.

Abbott’s campaign says such opposition is unusual – though not unprecedented – for Texas governors. In the past Abbott has endorsed primary challengers against Republican state Reps. Sarah Davis, of suburban Houston, and Wayne Faircloth of Galveston.

Fails is trying to unseat Larson in Texas’ March 6 primary.